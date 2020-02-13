Five local families receive new homes from Habitat for Humanity

Wednesday five local families received some news they weren’t expecting – that they will soon have keys to brand new homes of their own.

But the process to acquire those homes isn’t easy, families must complete all kinds of paperwork and hours of community service.

“It’s really exciting, I have a million emotions going through my body,” says new Habitat home owner Amy Munoz. “It means a lot and it’s just somewhere that we’ll have forever to call our house.”

The homes are built by Habitat for Humanity.

“They’re simple, decent and affordable homes,” says Habitat for Humanity’s executive director Cora Haltaufderheid. “It breaks generational cycles and it gives the family the opportunity to start fresh and be able to build dreams.”

Last August several families applied for their own home, underwent background checks and served eight hours of community service.

Once they’re in the house they’ll pay Habitat an interest-free mortgage.

All families chosen currently live in housing that lacks space and needs improvements.

“We’re going to go from a two bedroom to a four bedroom they said which is going to give us so much more space and we’re going to have a yard,” says new Habitat home owner Olivia Mayhew. “And we’re just really thrilled.”

Before the home owners are handed their keys they’ll have to complete 500 hours of community service, 250 hours for a single parent household.

But these families say it’s worth it.

“Today is the start of a new beginning for these families and I look forward to the process of taking them on this journey and getting to know our new neighbors,” says Haltaufderheid.

Construction on all five homes will begin next month.