Five-month-old Sheboygan infant dies after suffering head injury
SHEBOYGAN (WFRV) -- Shortly after 10 AM Friday, medical personnel and Sheboygan Police Officers responded to the 1100 block of S. 11th Street, in the City of Sheboygan, for a five-month-old infant that was unresponsive.
After attempting lifesaving efforts, the victim was transported to a hospital.
The child was pronounced dead at Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center a short time later.
An investigation revealed that the victim suffered a recent head injury.
A 19-year-old male is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.