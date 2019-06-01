Local News

Five-month-old Sheboygan infant dies after suffering head injury

Posted: May 31, 2019 08:56 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 07:35 AM CDT

SHEBOYGAN (WFRV) -- Shortly after 10 AM Friday, medical personnel and Sheboygan Police Officers responded to the 1100 block of S. 11th Street, in the City of Sheboygan, for a five-month-old infant that was unresponsive.

After attempting lifesaving efforts, the victim was transported to a hospital.

The child was pronounced dead at Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center a short time later.

An investigation revealed that the victim suffered a recent head injury.

A 19-year-old male is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

 

 

