Five-month-old Sheboygan infant dies after suffering head injury Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sheboygan Police Department [ + - ] Video

SHEBOYGAN (WFRV) -- Shortly after 10 AM Friday, medical personnel and Sheboygan Police Officers responded to the 1100 block of S. 11th Street, in the City of Sheboygan, for a five-month-old infant that was unresponsive.

After attempting lifesaving efforts, the victim was transported to a hospital.

The child was pronounced dead at Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center a short time later.

An investigation revealed that the victim suffered a recent head injury.

A 19-year-old male is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.