(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is warning residents across Northeast Wisconsin to be vigilant while on the road as crews will be doing maintenance work/repairs on popular roads, bridges, and railroads during the week of April 25.

According to WisDOT, five Northeast Wisconsin counties will face traffic impacts starting Monday. See list below:

Brown County

What/Where: Routine spring bridge inspection on the Leo Frigo Bridge in Green Bay

Routine spring bridge inspection on the Leo Frigo Bridge in Green Bay Date: April 25 to April 28

April 25 to April 28 Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Traffic impact: Lane and shoulder closures will take place during inspections

Door County

What/Where: Pavement repairs on northbound and southbound WIS 42 between Jorns Lane and Egg Harbor Road

Pavement repairs on northbound and southbound WIS 42 between Jorns Lane and Egg Harbor Road Date: April 25 to April 28

April 25 to April 28 Time: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Traffic impact: Flagging operations will be used during repairs

Fond du Lac County

What/Where: Pavement repairs on northbound and southbound I-41 between Lincoln Road and Hickory Street

Pavement repairs on northbound and southbound I-41 between Lincoln Road and Hickory Street Date: April 26 to April 28

April 26 to April 28 Time: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Traffic impact: Moving lane closure will take place during repairs

Sheboygan County

What/Where: Crews will be repairing ditches on southbound I-43 between the Manitowoc and Sheboygan County line and Orchard Road

Crews will be repairing ditches on southbound I-43 between the Manitowoc and Sheboygan County line and Orchard Road Date: Monday, April 25 and Tuesday, April 26

Monday, April 25 and Tuesday, April 26 Traffic impact: Lane and shoulder closures will take place during repairs

Outagamie County (Full closure)

What/Where: Railroad crews will be repairing the railroad track at the College Avenue/Memorial Drive intersection

Railroad crews will be repairing the railroad track at the College Avenue/Memorial Drive intersection Date: April 25 through May 7

April 25 through May 7 Traffic impact: Railroad crossing will be closed during repairs

