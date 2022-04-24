(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is warning residents across Northeast Wisconsin to be vigilant while on the road as crews will be doing maintenance work/repairs on popular roads, bridges, and railroads during the week of April 25.
According to WisDOT, five Northeast Wisconsin counties will face traffic impacts starting Monday. See list below:
Brown County
- What/Where: Routine spring bridge inspection on the Leo Frigo Bridge in Green Bay
- Date: April 25 to April 28
- Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Traffic impact: Lane and shoulder closures will take place during inspections
Door County
- What/Where: Pavement repairs on northbound and southbound WIS 42 between Jorns Lane and Egg Harbor Road
- Date: April 25 to April 28
- Time: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Traffic impact: Flagging operations will be used during repairs
Fond du Lac County
- What/Where: Pavement repairs on northbound and southbound I-41 between Lincoln Road and Hickory Street
- Date: April 26 to April 28
- Time: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Traffic impact: Moving lane closure will take place during repairs
Sheboygan County
- What/Where: Crews will be repairing ditches on southbound I-43 between the Manitowoc and Sheboygan County line and Orchard Road
- Date: Monday, April 25 and Tuesday, April 26
- Traffic impact: Lane and shoulder closures will take place during repairs
Outagamie County (Full closure)
- What/Where: Railroad crews will be repairing the railroad track at the College Avenue/Memorial Drive intersection
- Date: April 25 through May 7
- Traffic impact: Railroad crossing will be closed during repairs
