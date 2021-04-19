GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Five new cadets join police force in GBPD swearing-in ceremony

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After last year’s ceremony had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Green Bay Police Department swore in a group of new cadets.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at Lambeau Field with five new officers joining the force. Chief Andrew Smith officiated the ceremony and made a point to highlight what he looks for in future officers, “What we look for in someone, a police officer, who has good character, someone that in their life has demonstrated that they have the character and to do the right thing and work hard for this community.”

Members of the cadet’s families were able to be there as well with COVID-19 safety protocols.

