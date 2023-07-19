RIPON, Wis. (WFRV) – After a multi-month investigation, four Ripon residents and one Monroe resident were charged for their involvement in the death of an 18-year-old in April.

According to the criminal complaint, the defendants allegedly provided the 18-year-old victim with fentanyl-laced narcotics, observed him overdose, failed to provide or call for assistance, and reportedly left him on the sidewalk.

Authorities found the victim on Scott Street at Stanton Street, where he was pronounced dead after overdosing on fentanyl.

During the investigation, search warrants were conducted at various residences, where officers found other narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

On April 11, officers with the Ripon Police Department served a search warrant at a residence located on Scott Street. During that search, officers reportedly found evidence of narcotics use and additional information about the incident. As a result, officers took the 21-year-old Ripon man into custody on a probationary hold.

On April 13, law enforcement conducted additional search warrants at two more residences, one in Ripon and the second in Fond du Lac County. Officers took a 15-year-old and a, at the time, 16-year-old into custody for their role in the death.

Based on information gathered from authorities, it is reported that on April 6, the 15-year-old, the, at the time, 16-year-old, and the 18-year-old victim went to the Scott Street residence to use narcotics.

The juveniles allegedly supplied some of the narcotics, and while at the residence, the 18-year-old started experiencing overdose symptoms and eventually became unresponsive.

Several subjects at the residence reportedly took the 18-year-old outside the house and placed him on the sidewalk. The individuals then fled the scene, officers say.

As a result, the following individuals are facing the subsequent felony (F) and misdemeanor (M) charges:

21-year-old Michael R. Manske, Ripon

First-Degree Reckless Homicide – Party to the Crime (F)

Maintain a Drug Trafficking Place (F)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M)

Possession of THC (M)

17-year-old Donavyn J. Mueller, Monroe

First-Degree Reckless Homicide – Party to the Crime (F)

Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics (F)

17-year-old Olivia A. Nordvold, Ripon

Maintain a Drug Trafficking Place (F)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M)

Possession of THC (M)

15-year-old Joseph L. Schmidt-Rehbein, Ripon

Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics (F)

Possession of Narcotic Drugs (F)

Possession with Intent to Deliver THC >200 grams (F)

First-Degree Reckless Homicide – Party to the Crime (F)

Maintain a Drug Trafficking Place (F)

Obstructing an Officer (M)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M)

Possession of THC (M)

17-year-old Maison C. Springston, Ripon

First-Degree Reckless Homicide – Party to the Crime (F)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M)

Possession of THC (M)

Obstructing an Officer (M)

Ripon Police Chief William Wallner explained that every officer at the department was involved in some way with this case and acknowledged the hard work and dedication to bring this case to a conclusion.

“The victim in this case was a son, a friend, and a community member,” added Wallner. “I hope the efforts of the Ripon Police Department staff to investigate his death and bring those responsible to justice helps the family move towards closure and explain the circumstances surrounding his unfortunate and unnecessary death.”

Community Liaison Officer Lindsey Michels reminds the community there are resources available for drug addiction.

“If you, a friend, or a family member are suffering from drug addiction, please reach out to the many resources available,” stated Michels. “It is our goal to never investigate another incident like this and to provide help and services to anyone dealing with addiction.”

Records show that Manske is due back in court on July 25, Mueller is due back on October 3, Nordvold is due back on August 3, Schmidt-Rehbein is due back on October 5, and Springston is due back on October 5 as well.

All five individuals are facing several thousands of dollars in cash bonds. This is a developing story, and Local 5 News will continue to follow this as we learn more details.