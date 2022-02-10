FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Five people in Fond du Lac are facing felony election fraud charges after they allegedly used a UPS Store as their address when they registered to vote.

According to an investigation by the Fond du Lac Police Department, five people were charged with election fraud.

The five people are:

77-year-old Lawrence Klug

54-year-old Jamie Wells

55-year-old Sam Wells

54-year-old Jeffrey Testroete

42-year-old Markeis Carter

Klug is facing one count of Election Fraud – Providing False Information to Election Official. The other four are charged with Election Fraud – Falsely Procuring Voter Registration. Both charges are felonies are if convicted, face up to $10,000 in fines and up to three and a half years in prison.

All five allegedly used the address of 114 South Main Street in Fond du Lac. Police say this address is a UPS Store and is not a residential address. Records showed that the five registered to vote on the following days:

Carter – July 19, 2020

Testroete – Sept. 25, 2020

Sam Wells – Sept. 20, 2020

Jamie Wells – May 1, 2020

Klug – Oct. 25, 2012

Klug registered by a paper copy, while the other four did online registration.

Officials say that Testroete and Carter did not vote in the Nov. 3 election. However, the other three did.

Jamie and Sam are husband and wife, and Jamie said that they have a travel trailer and stay in Fond du Lac most of the time. They reportedly do not have an actual home address. When asked why they used that address to register, Jamie said it was their ‘home base’.

She later went on to say that the candidate she voted for didn’t win and that they should look at the election because it was cheated and ‘they took it away from Trump.’

When interviewed by authorities, Carter said he provided his PO Box address when he registered to vote. He was then ‘apologetic’ when he learned that he couldn’t use a PO Box to register to vote.

Authorities then interviewed Trestroete who confirmed the PO Box address and originally denied registering to vote in the Nov. 3 election. When he was shown a copy of the online registration he said he was living out of his truck at the time and the DMV wouldn’t take the PO Box as an address.

He said he got the UPS Store’s PO Box number so he could list it as an address on his license.

Authorities were not able to reach Klug, they reportedly tried talking with his family as well as other law enforcement agencies.