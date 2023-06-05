GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Five people in Green Bay are now without a home after a fire Sunday night on Green Bay’s west side.

In a release, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department says it was dispatched around 6:15 p.m. to a home at 3033 Sonoran Drive for reports of a garage fire.

Upon arrival, crews found a 3-stall garage on fire with heavy flames coming out and extending into the home. Officials say that once crews were inside, they discovered the fire had extended to multiple floors of the home including the attic.

The incident was then upgraded to a Working Still and then a 1st Box Alarm level which brought additional firefighters to the scene from other agencies.

The fire was reportedly controlled within an hour of crews being on the scene, however, the house still suffered significant damage with the total estimated cost being $750,000.

No one was hurt during the incident and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department says they are investigating the cause of the fire.

No other details are available at this time. Local Five will update this story if more information is released.