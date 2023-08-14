MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Five teens were arrested in Wisconsin on the morning of August 7 as they stole and later abandoned a car.

According to the Madison Police Department, Officers found five teens who reportedly abandoned a stolen car as they were trying to leave the area through a ride-share vehicle.

Officers say the stolen vehicle was abandoned around 6 a.m. in the middle of East Washington Avenue at Thierer Road in Madison.

Police say several of the teens allegedly provided fake names and one 15-year-old juvenile, who was handcuffed, ran from police as he was being placed inside a squad car.

He was quickly caught by police who state that a loaded gun was found inside the backpack he was carrying at the time.

This 15-year-old was driving the stolen vehicle and was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without an owner’s consent, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a firearm as a minor, and escape and obstruction.

Another 15-year-old juvenile was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without an owner’s consent and obstruction.

Two other juveniles were also arrested, both for operating a motor vehicle without an owner’s consent. All 15-year-olds were taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.

17-year-old Dream D. Gipson was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without an owner’s consent and was taken to the Dane County Jail.

the Madison Police Department says it believes the stolen vehicle was taken out of Sun Prairie and the incident is under investigation.