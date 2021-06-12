Flag Day Parade draws crowds in downtown Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — The Appleton Flag Day Parade made its grand return Saturday, drawing crowds that lined the streets of downtown Appleton.

A year ago, the event was moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“A year ago, there was nothing,” Jon Hyatt of Appleton said, “so it’s nice to get back to that sense of, of normal, of being able to go out and do things.”

For many along the streets of downtown Appleton, it’s a return to tradition.

That includes Marilyn Ossian of Appleton, who attends every year.

“I just always feel very honored to always be a part of it,” she said.

Others, Like Peggy Scott, are new to the parade.

“I have been living here in Appleton for 25 years,” she told Local 5, “so I thought it was about time to come out and enjoy the beautiful weather.”

They’re all ready for the show of the summer.

“Got my water, and got my peanuts, so I’m set,” Ossian said as she waited for the parade to begin.

Scott also set up her seat early.

“I’m glad I got the spot that I did by the chocolate factory,” she said, “and some good people around me and a nice breeze.”

