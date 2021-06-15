FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Flag dedication and disposal ceremonies mark the official Flag Day holiday in Northeast Wisconsin

OMRO, Wisc. (WFRV) – Monday, June 14th was the official Flag Day holiday.

Several groups and organizations marked the occasion with flag dedication and disposal ceremonies.

The American Legion in Omro held a disposal ceremony at 6 p.m.

They were assisted by local boy scouts at the Omro Fire Department.

The legion collects flags that are no longer services usable and then burns them in a respectful manner.

It’s a tradition they observe every year on Flag Day.

Pulaski’s American Legion honored World War I Veterans who chartered their organization during their flag burning ceremony.

“You can’t just take the flag out and throw it in the garbage,” explained 2nd Vice Commander Mike Burdette. “So, we properly and professionally dispose of them, patriotically.”

Earlier in the day, The Health and Rehabilitation Center in Manitowoc held an installation ceremony of its new flag and flag pole.

The residents joined each other in song outside and listened to remarks about what the flag means to veterans.

“When I think of the flag, I think of the veterans that came before us,” said Air Force Veteran Bryan Johnson of Heartland Hospice. “Those that gave their lives. They didn’t know if they were going to be lost in a war. Not only did they lose their life, but the entire future generations were lost by that person dying.”

