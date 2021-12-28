Flags at half-staff in honor of Kaukauna firefighter, dies after contracting COVID-19

A U.S. Flag flies during sunset on the National Mall in Washington, on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV)- On Monday, December 20, a Vandebroek-Kaukauna Firefighter loss his battle to the coronavirus at the age of 54.

To pay tribute to the first responder, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has declared all flags be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, December 29.

The State Governor announced Executive Order #150 on Tuesday, December 28. According to the release, Stephen Smith contracted COVID-19 while on duty. Evers expresses his condolences to Smith’s family and friends saying, “to those who knew him, Steve was a good friend and someone who cared deeply about others…”

The Vandenbroek-Kaukauna Fire Department shared news of their crew member’s passing on their social media platforms earlier this week.

The VKFD explains that Smith served with the Department for 28 years. According to his Obituary, his services will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Kaukauna. Visitations will begin at 9 a.m. until the time of the mass. The Executive order will run from sunrise until sunset.