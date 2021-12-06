Flags at half-staff in honor of “Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day” in Wisconsin

(WFRV)- In remembrance of those lost in the attack of Pearl Harbor, Governor Tony Evers has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff.

Throughout the state, from sunrise to sunset flags will be at half-staff on Tuesday, December 7, which is “National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.”

Evers released comments on the history of the attack on Pearl Harbor and the opportunity it presents. Saying, “Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day is an opportunity to thank our veterans and pay respects to those who have known the true cost of freedom.”

The National holiday has been recognized not only in the state of Wisconsin but throughout the country as a way of honoring the lives that were taken back on December 7th, 1941.