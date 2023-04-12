(WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers signed Executive Orders #192 and #193, ordering the flags of the United States and the State of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff in honor of the two police officers that were killed on Saturday, April 8.

Flags will be flown at half-staff on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in honor of Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel.

According to the Justice Department, the officers conducted a traffic stop Saturday afternoon in Cameron that ended in an exchange of gunfire with an individual.

Both officers were pronounced at the scene. The individual, whose name has not been released at this time, died at a hospital.

“By every account, Officer Breidenbach and Officer Scheel were deeply committed to their roles and responsibilities as law enforcement officers and the people and communities they served every day,” said Gov. Evers. “Their tragic and senseless deaths are an incredible loss and a testament to the danger first responders face every day in the line of duty to keep our communities safe. Our hearts are with Officer Breidenbach and Officer Scheel’s family, friends, and loved ones, members of the Chetek and Cameron police departments, and everyone from the Barron County community.”

Officer Breidenbach began her law enforcement career with the Stoughton Police Department before joining the Chetek Police Department in 2019.

Officer Breidenbach was reportedly committed to serving her community, seeking public office, and serving as president of the Chetek Youth Center board.

Officer Scheel graduated from the Law Enforcement Academy in 2022 and served the Cameron Police Department for the past year.

Additionally, Officer Scheel’s commitment to service extended even beyond the Cameron community, having served as a member of the Army National Guard for six years.

Services for Officer Breidenbach and Officer Scheel are expected to be held on Saturday, April 15, in Cameron.