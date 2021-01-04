Flags ordered at half-staff in honor of former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Shirley Abrahamson

FILE- In this Nov. 11, 2013 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court chief justice Shirley Abrahamson questions state attorney general J.B. Van Hollen, during arguments in Madison Teachers Inc. vs. Scott Walker, in the Wisconsin Supreme Court at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis. Abrahamson, 84, the longest-serving Wisconsin Supreme Court justice in state history and the first woman to serve on the high court, said Wednesday, May 30, 2018, that she will not seek re-election next year, setting up a wide open race to replace her. (M.P. King /Wisconsin State Journal via AP, Pool, File)

(WFRV) Governor Tony Evers has ordered flags to fly at half-staff on Tuesday, January 5.

The Executive Order orders all flags of the United States and the State of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff in honor of former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Shirley Abrahamson.

Chief Justice Abrahamson passed away on December 19 at the age of 87.

In a statement, Governor Evers gave his thoughts on the legacy she leaves, “Chief Justice Abrahamson was a first—the first woman to serve on the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the first woman to serve as chief justice. Yet, her legacy is defined not just by being a first, but her life’s work of ensuring she would not be the last, paving and lighting the way for the many women and others who would come after her.”

The order goes into effect on Tuesday, from sunrise to sunset.

A private memorial service will be held for Abrahamson on that day as well.