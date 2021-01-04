(WFRV) Governor Tony Evers has ordered flags to fly at half-staff on Tuesday, January 5.
The Executive Order orders all flags of the United States and the State of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff in honor of former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Shirley Abrahamson.
Chief Justice Abrahamson passed away on December 19 at the age of 87.
In a statement, Governor Evers gave his thoughts on the legacy she leaves, “Chief Justice Abrahamson was a first—the first woman to serve on the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the first woman to serve as chief justice. Yet, her legacy is defined not just by being a first, but her life’s work of ensuring she would not be the last, paving and lighting the way for the many women and others who would come after her.”
The order goes into effect on Tuesday, from sunrise to sunset.
A private memorial service will be held for Abrahamson on that day as well.
Latest Stories
- Alex Trebek’s last ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes air this week
- 500 Troops mobilized pending charging decision in officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake case
- ThedaCare, Calumet Co. Health offer additional COVID-19 testing site
- Federal judge rejects lawsuit seeking to overturn Trump loss
- Flags ordered at half-staff in honor of former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Shirley Abrahamson