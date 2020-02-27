Flags ordered to half-staff following Milwaukee’s Molson Coors shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has ordered the flags of the U.S. and the state of Wisconsin to half-staff on Thursday following the mass shooting at Molson Coors in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, Milwaukee Police say a gunman, identified as an employee at the Milwaukee campus, opened fire, killing five of his coworkers before later dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

For more on that incident, click here: Police: 5 dead after gunman opened fire at Milwaukee brewery complex

Gov. Evers released a statement, saying “I want to say thank you to the folks at Molson Coors and our first responders who acted quickly to contain the situation and get folks and students in the nearby areas to safety. We are still learning more details about what happened at Molson Coors earlier today. What we do know, though, is that more lives were lost in a mass shooting in Wisconsin. Our hearts go out to the families of those whose lives were senselessly taken today, all of the folks and workers at Molson Coors, and the entire Milwaukee community as we grapple with yet another act of gun violence that will have long-lasting consequences for this community and our state.”

Flags are to remain at half-staff until sunset on Thursday.

LATEST STORIES