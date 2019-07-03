Flags ordered to half-staff for WI Dept. of Military Affairs employee

(WFRV) — Gov. Tony Evers has ordered flags to half-staff as a mark of respect for Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs employee Nicholas Janz.

Janz, a facility maintenance specialist at the Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center, Camp Douglas, died on July 1 while performing his duties on the base.

Flags are to be lowered to half-staff beginning at sunrise and ending at sunset on the day of interment.

A memorial service will be held for Janz in Milwaukee on July 6.

To read Gov. Evers’ full order, click here.