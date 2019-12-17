GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Flags ordered to half-staff to honor former Oneida Nation Chairman

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) — Governor Tony Evers has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday and Thursday in honor of former Oneida Nation Chairman Rick Hill, who passed away last week.

“Chairman Hill leaves behind a legacy of service not only to the Oneida Tribe and Wisconsin’s Native Nations, but to our entire state,” says Gov. Evers. “On behalf of the state of Wisconsin, I want to extend my condolences to his family, friends, and the Oneida Nation on his sudden passing.”

For more about Chairman Hill, click here:

Former Oneida Nation Chairman Rick Hill passes away

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories