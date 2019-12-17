Flags ordered to half-staff to honor former Oneida Nation Chairman

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) — Governor Tony Evers has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday and Thursday in honor of former Oneida Nation Chairman Rick Hill, who passed away last week.

“Chairman Hill leaves behind a legacy of service not only to the Oneida Tribe and Wisconsin’s Native Nations, but to our entire state,” says Gov. Evers. “On behalf of the state of Wisconsin, I want to extend my condolences to his family, friends, and the Oneida Nation on his sudden passing.”

