WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has ordered all flags of the United States and the State of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, August 12, in honor of Lance Corporal Tanner Kaltenberg, who passed away on July 23 at the age of 19.

Lance Corporal Kaltenberg was one of three U.S. Marines that died from carbon monoxide poisoning while their car was parked at a gas station in North Carolina. The other Marines were identified as Lance Corporal Merax Dockery and Lance Corporal Ivan Garcia.

“Our hearts are heavy for Lance Corporal Tanner Kaltenberg’s loved ones, fellow Marines, and the Verona community as they mourn this tragic loss,” said Gov. Evers. “On behalf of our state, we honor him for his service and selflessness as he is laid to rest in his home state. He will be missed by all those who knew him and will not be forgotten.”

Following his graduation from Verona High School in 2021, Lance Corporal Kaltenberg enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He completed boot camp at the U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, California.

In addition, he was stationed at Ford Leonard Wood, Missouri, and most recently, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

Lance Corporal Kaltenberg was a motor vehicle operator of Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group. During his service, he received the National Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Navy Arctic Service Ribbon, and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

Services for Lance Corporal Kaltenberg will be held on Saturday, August 12, in Verona.