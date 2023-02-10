United States flag at half mast, seen from below with the sun behind

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The entire state of Wisconsin is still grieving the loss of Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who was fatally shot after chasing down a robbery suspect early Tuesday.

In Jerving’s honor, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staffed on Monday, February 13, 2023.

Jerving, 37, was a lifelong Milwaukee resident with four years of experience with the Milwaukee Police Department. Recognized for his exceptional public service, Officer Jerving received a Milwaukee Police Department Merit Award in 2022 for his life-saving efforts in providing care to a gunshot victim in hazardous conditions.

“Officer Jerving was a devoted officer who proudly served his city, having spent most of his life wanting to become an officer. By all accounts, he was a dedicated and distinguished public servant who demonstrated exemplary courage, and his passing is an exceptional loss for the city of Milwaukee and our state,” said Gov. Evers. “Kathy and I join Wisconsinites across our state in continuing to keep Officer Jerving’s parents, loved ones, and friends and colleagues, including the Milwaukee Police Department, as well as the entire city of Milwaukee, in our hearts and prayers as we mourn his tragic death.”

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said on Tuesday, officers located the 19-year-old suspect when they arrived at the robbery scene at about 1:15 a.m. on the city’s south side. The man ignored their commands and fled on foot.

Norman said Officer Jerving caught up with the suspect, and a struggle ensued. Both men fired their weapons. Jerving died at a hospital. The suspect, a 19-year-old Milwaukee man, died at the scene.

Executive Order #185 will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Monday, February 13, 2023, subsequently the same day as the funeral service for Officer Jerving.