(WFRV) – As expected, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has ordered all flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

On December 7, 1941, a surprise attack on the United States Naval Base at Pearl Harbor took the lives of 2,403 Americans, including 54 service members from Wisconsin, and wounded more than 1,000 others.

“Each year, as a state and nation, we recognize Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day to honor the attack on Pearl Harbor and to reflect on the service of the more than 330,000 Wisconsinites who served in World War II,” said Gov. Evers. “Today, we remember the heroism, sacrifice, and valor exhibited that day and every day since by generations of veterans and service members.”

Executive Order #179 will be in effect from sunrise to sunset.