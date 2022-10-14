United States flag at half mast, seen from below with the sun behind

(WFRV) – All throughout the state of Wisconsin, you will see the United States flag and Wisconsin’s flag at half-staff on Saturday.

Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags to be half-staff in honor of Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial Day, as required by state statute, during Fire Prevention Week from October 9 through October 15.

“Wisconsin firefighters exemplify the best our state has to offer, putting their health and safety on the line to take care of their neighbors and serve their communities,” said Gov. Evers. “From fire prevention education to emergency response, we are grateful for their service. On Saturday, we honor and remember the fallen heroes who are no longer with us and share our deepest condolences with their families, friends, colleagues, and loved ones. The legacy of their service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Fire Prevention Week is observed every year to recognize firefighters’ efforts to keep families and communities safe and to encourage Wisconsinites to take personal steps to have a planned and practiced home fire escape plan.

During Fire Prevention Week, the state of Wisconsin also recognizes the heroes that have made the ultimate sacrifice in performing their duties over the course of the year.

Flags were previously half-staffed on October 1, coinciding with the Final Alarm Ceremony and Silent Procession at the Wisconsin State Firefighters Memorial Park in Wisconsin Rapids.

Executive Order #176 will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Saturday.