Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Antigo native who lost his life during Pearl Harbor attack

(WFRV) – The flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin will fly at half-staff on Saturday in honor of Antigo native and Navy Fireman First Class Kenneth E. Doernenburg, who lost his life during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

According to the Office of the Governor, on Thursday, Gov. Evers signed an Order stating that the state capitol’s flags will fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday to honor Navy Fireman First Class Kenneth E. Doernenburg who will be laid to rest with full military honors at Elmwood Cemetery in his hometown of Antigo.

“As Navy Fireman First Class Kenneth E. Doernenburg is finally laid to rest in the place he once called home, we reflect on and remember his sacrifice in service to our country,” said Gov. Evers. “We honor his memory and join in mourning his loss.”

Navy Fireman First Class Kenneth E. Doernenburg, lost his life on Dec. 7, 1941, when the ship he was aboard was attacked by Japanese aircraft which unleashed multiple torpedoes that hit the boat and caused it to capsize.

Four hundred and twenty-nine crewmen, including Navy Fireman First Class Kenneth E. Doernenburg, were killed as a result of that attack. Navy personnel recovered the remains of the dead crew members between 1941 and 1944 and interred unidentified remains, including those of Navy Fireman First Class Kenneth E. Doernenburg, at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.

Nearly 80 years later, and the remains of Navy Fireman First Class Kenneth E. Doernenburg were identified and accounted for on March 25, 2021. And now, Navy Fireman First Class Kenneth E. Doernenburg will finally be coming home.