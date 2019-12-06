Flags to fly at half-staff on anniversary of Pearl Harbor

TALLADEGA, AL – MAY 05: A giant American Flag waves above the track during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Aaron’s 499 at Talladega Superspeedway on May 5, 2013 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

(WFRV) — To honor the more than 2,400 Americans – including 54 service members from Wisconsin – who lost their lives in the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, Governor Tony Evers has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff.

The flag is to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday.

“The attack on Pearl Harbor changed the trajectory of our nation and World War II, and deeply affected folks and communities across our state,” said Gov. Evers. “On this National Day of Remembrance, we honor the memories of the servicemembers who perished that day and pay tribute to them for their bravery and sacrifice.”