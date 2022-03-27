FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – An elderly Fond du Lac couple was taken by surprise on Sunday morning after a suspect being chased by police entered their home.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the incident began just before 7 a.m., when an officer noticed a vehicle driving recklessly in the area of Martin Avenue and E. Pioneer Road.

The officer proceeded to initiate a traffic stop when the driver, identified as a 39-year-old Ripon resident, allegedly tried to ram her car into the squad car before speeding off.

A police pursuit began and soon after ended when the vehicle came to a stop in the 100 block of Schubert Lane.

The 39-year-old driver then exited the vehicle and proceeded to flee on foot leaving her passenger, a 24-year-old North Fond du Lac resident, in the vehicle. The 24-year-old suspect was taken into custody.

The fleeing suspect then reportedly entered the home of an unsuspecting elderly couple through an opened garage door.

Officers reported that at the time of the incident, the husband had momentarily left to pick up some breakfast, leaving his wife alone in the home.

Suspecting that the suspect was in the residence, a phone call was made into the home and resulted in the husband confirming that the woman on the phone was not his wife.

Fortunately, at this point, authorities knew the identity of the suspect which helped them quickly find a way to contact her directly.

A short while later, police convinced the suspect to surrender and she was taken into custody.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing. Local 5 will continue to update this story as the investigation progresses.