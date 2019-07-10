Fleet Farm corporate headquarters moving to Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Fleet Farm has announced plans to move its corporate headquarters to Appleton.

Fleet Farm Group LLC says they have agreed to purchase the current SECURA Insurance’s 192,000 square foot facility at 2401 South Memorial Drive.

Garth Wicinsky, SECURA Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer says, “As SECURA continues to grow and moves to a different location, it creates an opportunity for another Fox Cities business to expand. We’re excited for Fleet Farm to start their next chapter in this great location, and we feel they will continue to be an excellent corporate anchor in the City of Appleton and the neighborhood that has served SECURA so well for more than 50 years.”

This move will also allow Fleet Farm to bring six locations under one roof while remaining in the Fox Cities.

Fleet Farm’s Chief Executive Officer, Derick Prelle, says that after looking at a number of locations, the SECURA facility was the ideal choice.

“It allows us to stay in the Appleton area, and the SECURA facility answers our needs. It is a perfect size for us, and it has been beautifully maintained.”

Fleet Farm estimates 500 employees will occupy the facility, including about 70 jobs transferring from its Brainerd, Minn. location.

The company expects to begin moving after Jan. 1, 2020, having all operations consolidated in Appleton by the end of March.

SECURA is completing construction of its new home office along County Highway CB in the Village of Fox Crossing and plans to move associates to the new headquarters in October.