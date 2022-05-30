OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Fleet Farm has once again teamed up with Taps for Veterans to take part in Taps Across America.

The Taps Across America program is a national moment of remembrance that asks communities to pause what they’re doing at 3:00 p.m. to observe a moment of silence for those who have given their lives for our country.

Fleet Farms across northeast Wisconsin in Appleton, Clintonville, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Manitowoc, and Oshkosh to name a few all participated in the event.

At the Oshkosh Fleet Farm, Robert Balmer took part in the event, playing an instrument.

Balmer, a bugle player, considers Memorial Day a big deal to himself. “I’m a veteran, I’ve had family that are veterans, I’ve had friends that are also veterans, it’s just important to sound, respect, and honor them, said Balmer.

“It’s a time to remember my grandfather who’s no longer with us. He was a veteran, he was drafted. Got an uncle in California who was in Vietnam and he’s no longer with us. It’s a nice time to remember them,” added Balmer.

The bugle player plans on continuing to play in this event for as long as it runs.