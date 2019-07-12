Fleet Farm’s new HQ move expected to provide economic boost

Retail chain Fleet Farm made the decision to keep its headquarters in Appleton. In fact, it is moving all of its corporate offices into a new location in the city.

Secura Insurance is moving from its home on Memorial Drive to a new building down the road.

And Fleet Farm is moving in.

“We don’t have a lot of office space available,” said Peter Thillman, vice president of economic development at the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce. “That was going to be a big chunk of available office space in the valley, and now it’s taken care of right away.”

Fleet Farm’s moving its corporate offices into the current Secura site.

A few hundred people will work out of the building with 70 being transferred into our area from Minnesota.

“Fleet Farm can now consolidate all of their operations into one building,” he said. “And it’s a building I think would have been tough, I think, to repurpose without another corporate leader stepping in and taking care of that space.”

Moving more salaries to the area certainly will not hurt.

And if more corporate positions open they will be in Appleton.

“Increasing any job has a spinover effect, a multiplier effect in your economy, so it will increase our local economy to some extent,” he said.

In a time short of positive retail news, this is a win for the Fox Cities.

“I mean, we just recently lost Shopko and that was a lot of corporate jobs in the Green Bay market and it’s good to see we’re retaining a corporate headquarters in the retail industry right here in the Appleton area,” said Thillman.

The Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce anticipates Fleet Farm to be all set up in its new corporate campus by the end of March 2020.