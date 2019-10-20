Flight of Champions honor flight returns home safely

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — 70 veterans have safely returned home from their flight of champions honor flight.

The honor flight not only took the veterans but Packers, Brewers, and Bucks alumni on an unforgettable trip to Washington D.C.

The group spent the time visiting memorials built in their honor.

The flight returned to Austin Straubel International airport around 7:30 Saturday evening, to an airport full of people ready to welcome their heroes home.

“The whole point of this is to give them that welcome home that maybe they didn’t get the first time that they came home, so this is just our opportunity to show them our appreciation for their service.” -Marty Piette, Airport Director, Austin Straubel International

This is the first time those three sports organizations worked together for an honor flight.