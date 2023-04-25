Flooding closes highways across Wisconsin, DOT issues reminder for drivers

(WFRV) – Multiple highways in western Wisconsin are closed due to flooding, and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says it is closely monitoring other areas.

Multiple sheriff’s offices in Wisconsin are notifying motorists that highways are closed due to flooding. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) also issued a warning to drivers.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about high water levels. Due to the high water levels, Highway 35 in Fountain City is closed from the Golden Frog to the Kwik Trip.

The Highway Department reportedly said there will be no semi-traffic through Fountain City on Highway 35. Signs will be posted near Winona and Alma.

In Crawford County, US Highway 82 between Lansing, Iowa and State Highway 35 is closed due to flooding.

WisDOT says it is closely monitoring areas in Crawford County and Grant County due to rising waterways. The Mississippi River was specifically mentioned.

Motorists are reminded not to drive through standing water or around barriers.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.