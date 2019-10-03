Flooding closes highways in Fond du Lac, Sheboygan counties

(WFRV) — Flooding in Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties has caused the Wisconsin DOT to close major highways Thursday morning.

In Waupun, WIS 26 between Gateway Drive and Spring Street is closed in both directions. Officials say southbound traffic should stay on US 151 south to WIS 49 back to WIS 26. Northbound motorists should take this detour in reverse. This section of the roadway has been closed since 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

WIS 144 between WIS 28 and CTH I in Random Lake has been closed in both directions since Wednesday afternoon. WisDOT has recommended the following alternate route: Northbound traffic should take WIS 144 to WIS 28 north to County SS east to County I south back to WIS 144. Southbound traffic should reverse those directions.

As always, officials want to remind motorists that if you see flooded roadways turn around, don’t drown.