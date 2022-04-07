DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – Recent weather combined with spring runoff has caused some flooding at a park in Brown County, and its hiking trails are closed.

According to the Brown County Parks, the hiking trails are closed at Neshota Park due to flooding. The flooding was reportedly caused by high precipitation combined with spring runoff.

Photo courtesy of the Brown County Parks Department

Photo courtesy of the Brown County Parks Department

Officials also wanted to remind visitors that all horseback and hiking trails at Neshota and the Reforestation Camp are still closed. These trails usually open around mid-May each year.

The reopening of the trails will be posted on their Facebook page. Repairs will reportedly need to be completed when the conditions dry.