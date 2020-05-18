1  of  2
Flooding leads to road closures in Green Bay area

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The rain doesn’t seem to be slowing down after falling all day Sunday and into early Monday, leading to flooding in parts of the viewing area.

Green Bay Police have announced the following road closures:

  • Ashland Avenue at West Walnut Street and School Place will be closed until the water recedes.
  • Shawano Avenue between Oakland Avenue and Hazel Street is currently impassable and will be closed for some time. Officials reported water in the area to be about 1 foot deep shortly before 5 a.m.
  • The 500 block of South Broadway Street is barricaded due to high water issues. The 200 block of South Ashland Avenue is closed for the same reason.
  • North Broadway Street at Prairie Avenue is experiencing flooding and signs have been placed to warn drivers.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate roadways if they must travel this morning.

Authorities reported high water levels at the Green Bay Metro Boat Launch overnight, saying the piers were unreachable.

“This weather event is anticipated to continue for some time. A notification will be sent once the water levels recede to a point where travel is safe,” Green Bay Police said in a release.

