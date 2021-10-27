Florida Georgia Line & Jason Aldean headline 2022’s Country Fest

CADOTT, Wis. (WFRV) – The largest three-day country music and camping event in the country announced the lineup for 2022.
Country Fest announced the main headliners as well as additional performers. The festival will be in Cadott, which is about two and a half hours west of Green Bay.
The headliners are:
- Florida Georgia Line
- Jason Aldean
- Lee Brice
In addition to the three headliners, Chase Rice, Gabby Barrett and LoCash will perform at the festival.
The schedule is as follows:
- Wednesday, June 22
- *Kickoff Part exclusive to 3-day ticket holders
- Phil Vassar
- Alexandra Kay
- Jake Stringer
- Tim Hurley
- Thursday, June 23
- Lee Brice
- LoCash
- Dylan Scott
- Jameson Rodgers
- Little Texas
- Callista Clark
- Nate Barnes
- Lauren Weintraub
- And more
- Friday, June 24
- Florida Georgia Line
- Chase Rice
- Mitchell Tenpenny
- Sara Evans
- Parmalee
- Priscilla Block
- Drake Milligan
- Ray Fulcher
- And more
- Saturday, June 25
- Jason Aldean
- Gabby Barrett
- Michael Ray
- Rodney Atkins
- Lalney Wilson
- Tenille Arts
- Frank Ray
- Dillon Carmichael
- And more
“We are so excited to bring people back to live music and in 2022 we are doing it in a big way!” Festival promoter Wade Asher said.
VIP, Reserved Lawn and General Admission ticket packages are available along with Pit Passes. More information can be found on Country Fest’s website.