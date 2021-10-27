Florida Georgia Line & Jason Aldean headline 2022’s Country Fest

FILE – Brian Kelley, left, and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line perform “Meant to Be” at the 52nd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 14, 2018. Hubbard is the second artist so far that will miss a scheduled performance at the CMA Awards on Wednesday due to COVID-19. He posted a note on his Instagram page on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, saying he was asymptomatic and quarantining on his bus outside his home. It comes days after another artist, Lee Brice, also revealed he had tested positive and would not perform on the show. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

CADOTT, Wis. (WFRV) – The largest three-day country music and camping event in the country announced the lineup for 2022.

Country Fest announced the main headliners as well as additional performers. The festival will be in Cadott, which is about two and a half hours west of Green Bay.

The headliners are:

Florida Georgia Line

Jason Aldean

Lee Brice

In addition to the three headliners, Chase Rice, Gabby Barrett and LoCash will perform at the festival.

The schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, June 22 *Kickoff Part exclusive to 3-day ticket holders Phil Vassar Alexandra Kay Jake Stringer Tim Hurley

Thursday, June 23 Lee Brice LoCash Dylan Scott Jameson Rodgers Little Texas Callista Clark Nate Barnes Lauren Weintraub And more

Friday, June 24 Florida Georgia Line Chase Rice Mitchell Tenpenny Sara Evans Parmalee Priscilla Block Drake Milligan Ray Fulcher And more

Saturday, June 25 Jason Aldean Gabby Barrett Michael Ray Rodney Atkins Lalney Wilson Tenille Arts Frank Ray Dillon Carmichael And more



“We are so excited to bring people back to live music and in 2022 we are doing it in a big way!” Festival promoter Wade Asher said.

VIP, Reserved Lawn and General Admission ticket packages are available along with Pit Passes. More information can be found on Country Fest’s website.