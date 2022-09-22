SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WFRV) – A Florida man has died after colliding with a semi and another vehicle in Door County on Wednesday.

According to a release, the incident happened around 2:40 p.m. on September 21 on STH 42 north of Walker Road in the Town of Sevastopol.

When deputies arrived, they saw a white 2019 Ford Flex with heavy damage in the ditch, which had been driven by a 78-year-old man from Florida, who was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

A black 2021 Ford Explorer was also located in the same ditch. The Explorer had been driven by a 60-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman passenger.

The driver of the Explorer was transported by ambulance to the helipad at the Door County Medical Center. He was then airlifted to a Green Bay hospital for treatment for his injuries. The passenger of the Explorer was transported by ambulance to the Door County Medical Center for treatment.

Deputies say that an initial investigation indicated that the Ford Flex had been traveling northbound when it crossed the centerline and hit the rear tires of a trailer of a semi that was going southbound.

After hitting the trailer, the Ford Flex then struck the Ford Explorer which had been driving southbound. The Ford Explorer had pulled onto the shoulder prior to impact in an attempt to avoid colliding with the Ford Flex.

The Wisconsin State Patrol Crash Reconstruction Unit was contacted to assist with the crash investigation.

The Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy on the 78-year-old driver on Thursday.

This incident remains under investigation.

Local 5 will update this story when further details are provided.