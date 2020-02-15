Florists battle to keep flowers fresh during cold Valentine’s Day deliveries

Chocolates, stuffed animals and of course flowers are Valentine’s Day staples, especially for last minute shoppers.

If you want to impress your valentine with a bouquet you have to keep them warm, which can be difficult on extremely cold days like this Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day last year was a little warmer, but this year we woke up to temperatures below zero.

“It’s amazing how many times you’ll hear a customer say, ‘just leave it outside’ and we’ve got to tell them we can’t do that, just because it’s so cold and your vase could crack, the flowers could wilt,” says owner of Green Bay Floral Tyler Arkens.

The flowers look pretty from inside the shop, but to keep them that way, you have to keep them warm.

“The last two years that we’ve had Valentine’s Day we haven’t had any sort of protective wrap on any of the arrangements,” says Arkens. “When you’ve got over 150 deliveries to do during the day you have to wrap all of them to make sure that the flowers are protected from the cold.”

And no matter the price tag, or type of flower, these guys make sure your purchase is met petal for petal.

“If somebody’s going to trust us to send a $50 arrangement or $150 arrangement, we want to make sure that they feel like that they got the value.”

Unless of course – you’re a florist.

“Florists don’t celebrate Valentine’s Day the same way as everybody else,” says Arkens. “We don’t do flowers or chocolates or anything like that. We’ve got to try and think outside the box.”

According to AboutFlowers.com, in 2019, 28 percent of American adults purchased flowers or plants as gifts for valentine’s day.

84 percent of those flowers purchased were roses.