Flow Yoga Studio is helping people relax and decompress

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Flow Yoga Studio recently reopened due to be closing during the pandemic. The yoga studio has been in downtown De Pere for 10 years and is hoping to continue growing.

There is something for yogis of all skill levels at Flow Yoga Studio. Owner, Ryanne Cunningham has been working as a yoga instructor for over 20 years and says her passion keeps her going.

The yoga studio is continuing to add classes throughout the next couple of weeks, they recently added Mindful Flow. For a full list of classes visit their website.