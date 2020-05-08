Flowerama recognizing Mother’s Day, open for delivery services and curbside pick-up

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WFRV) – With Mother’s Day just days away, you might be looking for a last minute gift idea.

Flowerama of Green Bay will be providing curbside pick-up as well as delivery services to get that special bouquet to mom. Mother’s Day is the most popular and busiest time of the year for the floral shop. Owners say they’ve already gone through more than one hundred orders of flowers heading into Mother’s Day weekend.

“For today’s deliveries, alone, we’re just under 200,” says Kyle Hogarty, owner of Flowerama Green Bay and Appleton. “I know we did about 100 yesterday and then 100 the day before and that’s just for one shop so there’s definitely a good influx of business and I’m not going to complain about it because it’s good to be busy- definitely.”

Preparations usually start a week beforehand- from there, it’s all hands-on-deck. If you’re looking for suggestions, the owners say mixed arrangements are usually popular. But you can never go wrong as long as it has a little personal touch.

“Roses will definitely have their place, for any holiday, but it’s definitely going to be more fresh arrangements,” said Hogarty. “We do also see a lot of hanging baskets, more outside stuff as well- that definitely becomes more popular for Mother’s Day as well.”

Along with being open on Mother’s Day, both Flowerama stores in Green Bay and Appleton will be open today between 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. They will also be open on Saturday between 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

If you’re a little last minute in your preparations, there’s nothing to worry about- the owners say they will still be open on Sunday. You can find more information online right here as well as their Facebook page.