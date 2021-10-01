‘Flu is likely to make a comeback’: DHS encourages Wisconsinites to get flu vaccine

FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, file photo, a patient receives an influenza vaccine in Mesquite, Texas. Amid all the focus on COVID-19 vaccinations, U.S. health experts have another plea: Don’t skip your flu shot. With U.S. schools and businesses reopened, international travel resuming and far less masking this fall, flu is likely to make a comeback. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is asking Wisconsin residents to get vaccinated against the flu.

Officials are saying that the flu will likely make a comeback in the coming months and that a flu vaccine is one of the options to prevent the number of cases.

“This fall and winter, the flu is likely to make a comeback, and I encourage all Wisconsinites to protect themselves by getting vaccinated,” says Paula Tran, State Health Officer and Administrator of the DHS Division of Public Health.

The DHS says the flu vaccine is strongly recommended for those six months old and up. There are also those who are at greater risk of getting seriously sick if they get the flu, including:

Children under six months old

Pregnant people

People 65 years old and up

People with chronic health conditions, such as asthma or heart disease

More information on the flu vaccine can be found on the DHS’s website.