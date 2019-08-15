Fly Circus & Aerial Arts lands in downtown Appleton

Appleton, Wis. (WFRV) – Fly Circus & Aerial Arts have successfully relocated their circus school from Kaukauna to Appleton.

The school had their grand opening at the Edison Center in downtown Appleton this evening.

Fly offers classes in the aerial arts including pole, trapeze, silks, aerial hammock, lyra, barre, and contortion. And one of the co-owners says its a perfect mix of atmosphere and exercise.

“Its a fun way to workout. But probably one of the most special things to us is the community that happens when you’re doing this. Its such a shared expereince and it brings about passion because its artistic so its fitness and its art so these things combined just make it kind of the whole package.” -Kelly Schinke: co-owner, Fly Circus & Aerial Arts

Classes are co-ed and programs are available for kids starting in September.

And Fly also has another location on Broadway in Green Bay.