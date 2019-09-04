Fly fishing clinic helping those with Parkinson Disease

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A special event is helping those with Parkinson Disease improve their balance and coordination.

Appleton Memorial Park will be the host of an annual fly fishing clinic, coordinated by the Wisconsin Parkinson Association and local Trout Unlimited. The idea is to get those with Parkinson Disease outdoors and active, all the while improving their balance, coordination, and mobility.

A fishing license is not required to participate and Trout Unlimited will be providing all necessary equipment. Jonathan Hill, the lead instructor, was a co-facilitator of the PD Support Group in Stoughton, WI. He was diagnosed with PD in 2014, and is a life member of Trout Unlimited. Instructors, like Hill, will help those participating get a fly rod rigged and ready to go.

The clinic will be taking place from 9 a.m. to noon today.