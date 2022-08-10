(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity.

In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:

Washington County Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force

Germantown Police Department

Hartford Police Department

The majority of the directed patrol happened on I-41. There were reportedly 75 traffic stops made and 17 vehicles were searched.

Officials provided details on some of the ‘major’ cases of the operation.

Passenger provides false name, discovered to have an active arrest warrant for homicide

A Washington County deputy pulled over a vehicle for a reported equipment violation. A passenger was removed from the vehicle after repeatedly giving a false name.

The driver reportedly fled in the vehicle, and a chase lasted for about three miles. The passenger was identified as a Milwaukee woman who had an active arrest warrant for homicide. She was taken to jail for multiple charges.

Vehicle with stolen dealer plates pulled over

A vehicle that was reportedly displaying a stolen Wisconsin dealer license plate was pulled over. It was confirmed that the plate was stolen out of Milwaukee.

Passenger throws cocaine out of window, charges requested

During an attempted traffic stop, a passenger threw an object out of the window. The object was later identified as cocaine. THC and cocaine were found during a search and a Cudahy man had charges requested.

Two Oshkosh men arrested on drug charges, additional drugs found upon entry to the jail

A vehicle was pulled over for improper display of registration. During the stop, a deputy saw someone in the vehicle concealing an item in the seat. Following a search, two men from Oshkosh were arrested. Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine and possession with intent to deliver narcotics were some of the charges.

Man and woman from Oshkosh arrested for possession of methamphetamine, woman later found with fentanyl

Deputies stopped a vehicle and a probable cause search was done. Methamphetamine was reportedly found and the two occupants were arrested. The woman reportedly was later found in possession of fentanyl.

The Washington County Sheriff said that law enforcement deals with crime associated on I-41 and US 45, and it is ‘concerning’.

The peripheral crime associated with Interstate 41 and US 45 is something all of our full-time county law enforcement partners deal with on a concerning basis. Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis

There was no additional information provided.