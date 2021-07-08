Following Mason St. Bridge closure, GB Police designate detour as ‘heavy traffic route’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The temporary closure of the Mason Street Bridge has caused the detour route to be designated as a ‘heavy traffic route’.

The Green Bay Police Department is encouraging travelers to plan ahead and leave early if planning to cross the river. It is also recommended that drivers use I-43 or HWY 172 which can better handle a higher number of vehicles compared to Walnut Street or Dousman Street/Main Street.

During heavy traffic times, officials will do manual light operation to help improve traffic flow. Department employees are also monitoring the traffic flow near the bridges during high traffic times.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is unsure of a time frame regarding when the Mason Street Bridge will be reopened for traffic.