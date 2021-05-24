Following nearly four-hour standoff, Mishicot man taken into custody

MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc County SWAT team was needed to take a suspect into custody after refusing to leave the residence.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on May 23 around 4:45 p.m., deputies and EMS personnel responded to the 400 block of East Main Street in Mishicot for a disturbance. Initial information was the ‘predominant aggressor’ had a knife.

Three adult victims were able to exit the residence, but the suspect, 40-year-old Derek Kielkopf, refused to leave.

The Manitowoc County SWAT team was able to take Kielkopf into custody around 8:30 p.m.

Kielkopf faces the following charges:

Disorderly Conduct – Domestic Violence Related

Battery

Recklessly Endangering Safety

Probation Hold

Kielkopf will make is inital court appearance later on Monday.

The victims were identified as:

24-year-old female from Mishicot

25-year-old female from Manitowoc

27-year-old male from Manitowoc

All three victims were transported to Aurora Medica Center in Two Rivers for minor injuries.

There is no further information available at this time, Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.