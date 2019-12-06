Fond du Lac 17-year-old arrested for making Terroristic Threats

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) — Fond du Lac Police say a 17-year-old Fond du Lac teenager has been arrested for making Terroristic Threats that included a reference on social media about “shooting up the school.”

Police say they and officials from the Fond du Lac School District became aware of a potential threat to Fond du Lac High School that began circulating on social media Thursday evening after classes had ended.

Officials say that based on the initial investigations, the threat was found to be non-credible.

Later in the evening Thursday, Fond du Lac Police and School Officials say they became aware of an additional separate threat incident made on social media and started an investigation into that specific incident.

The threats in that incident stemmed from an earlier altercation that occurred between some students in the commons area as school was being dismissed for the day.

School Resource Officers and investigators reportedly worked throughout the evening into the early morning hours of Friday investigating the threats. The threats made in this incident by the 17-year-old included a photo of a handgun and a reference to “shooting up the school.”

Police say the 17-year-old male was arrested for making Terroristic Threats and was taken into custody. He is currently being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail awaiting formal charging.

“In light of two recent school shooting incidents within the State, there have been rumors and innuendo of possible school shooting threats circulating throughout Northeast Wisconsin,” Fond du Lac Police say.

They go on to say that, “The safety of students and school staff is a top priority for the Fond du Lac Police Department and the Fond du Lac School District. Keeping an open line of communication with parents and students regarding security issues or concerns is of the utmost importance in keeping school a safe place for all students.”

Officials say parents and guardians should speak with their children to “let them know that verbal and written threatening statements are taken seriously. There may be dire and lasting repercussions for people who make these types of threats.”

Those who may have concerns regarding these threats should contact school staff who will also provide support for students feeling uneasy.

“It takes our whole community to keep students and staff safe, and we ask for your continued support to report any safety concerns you may have. If you see or hear something, please bring it to the attention of school personnel or law enforcement immediately and do not continue to share it via social media. We will continue to investigate any information about possible threats or causing harm to members of our community.”