FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people in Fond du Lac are now without a home following an early Monday morning fire that reportedly stemmed from a small fire on Sunday evening.

According to a release from the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, Crews responded to a call at 2 a.m. to go and look at a bathroom exhaust fan in an apartment at 234 South National Avenue.

One of the apartment residents told authorities that there was a small fire at some time on Sunday evening that they had extinguished, but they could now smell what seemed like burning wires.

Crews on arrival discovered a fire in the attic and the walls of the bathroom which led them to immediately upgrade the situation to a structure fire.

Firefighters quickly pulled the fire alarm and started evacuating the rest of the apartment building. The fire is reported to have been put out within twenty minutes.

All residents were allowed back into the apartments except for the three people who resided in the two units damaged by the fire.

No injuries are being reported and the three people left without a home are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The Fond du Lac Fire Rescue is using this moment to remind the public to call 911 whenever there is a fire no matter how small so that they can confirm that any fire is completely extinguished.