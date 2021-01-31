Fond du Lac Armored Vehicle requested after Oshkosh man crashes into squad cars during police pursuit through Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 25-year-old Oshkosh man was arrested after crashing into multiple squad cars while leading police on a pursuit through Dodge County on Saturday night.

According to officials, at around 8:12 p.m., the Juneau Police Department initiated a pursuit of a 2002 Chevrolet Envoy traveling westbound on County W. That pursuit was then joined by Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Officers report that the fleeing vehicle left the roadway shortly after leaving the City of Juneau and struck a squad car when re-entering the highway.

The vehicle then reportedly fled to the City of Beaver Dam on Highway W and while law enforcement attempted to stop the vehicle in the City of Beaver Dam, it crashed into a Juneau Police squad car and a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office squad car causing disabling damage to both.

Officers say the vehicle fled again eastbound on County W and ran off the roadway on County W just west of Crystal Lake Road.

Authorities report the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Juneau Police Department, and Beaver Dam Police Department set up a perimeter around the car when they learned that the suspect was armed with a firearm.

Law enforcement report the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was deployed with its Armored Vehicle and the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office Armored Vehicle was also requested and responded.

Deputies say negotiations took place with the driver of the Envoy for nearly 8 hours in hopes of a peaceful resolution. Beaver Dam Paramedics were also called to standby as well.

Authorities note that just after 4 a.m., “after extensive negotiations, an extraction plan was executed safely.”

Officials report the suspect, identified as a 25-year-old Oshkosh man, was taken into custody, and no one was injured during the incident.

The suspect was reportedly taken to a local hospital as a precaution and will then be taken to the Dodge County Detention Facility where officers say he will be facing multiple charges stemming from this incident.

This case remains under investigation by the Juneau Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.