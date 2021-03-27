FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fond du Lac arts center offers art programs for community

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts (THELMA) has resumed offering art classes that adhere to CDC guidelines for the community to enjoy safely.

According to THELMA, this programming includes something for everyone including children, family, and adults who want to explore their artistic skills. THELMA says its members will receive a 20% discount.

The programming includes workshops working with oil-paints, two-dimensional art, stained glass projects, and several other forms of creating art to help the community explore and hone their artistic craft.

THELMA is located at 51 Sheboygan St., in the heart of Downtown Fond du Lac’s Arts and Entertainment District. Learn more about upcoming programming at thelmaarts.org.

