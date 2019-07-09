Fond du Lac Assistant Police Chief retires after 27 years of service.

FOND DU LAC, Wisc. – The City of Fond du Lac Police Department said good-bye to a distinguished member of its leadership team. Assistant Chief of Police Steve Thiry retired after 27 years of service.

Assistant Chief Thiry began his career with the department in 1992 as a Police Officer. Through the course of his career he was promoted up through the department holding the ranks of Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain and Assistant Chief of Police.

“The leadership legacy that Assistant Chief Steve Thiry will leave the City of Fond du Lac Police Department will be one of passionate commitment to helping others reach their full potential, service to others before self and of extraordinary accomplishment.” stated Fond du Lac Police Chief William Lamb.