Fond du Lac business damaged after fire, cause under investigation

FON DDU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A business in Fond du Lac was damaged after a fire on Sunday evening and will remain closed until further notice.

According to the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, they were dispatched to the area of 10th & Main St. on Sunday at 8:57 p.m. for reports of a smell like something was burning in the area. When they arrived, they found haze and discovered the smoke coming from the roof of A Family Affair Soul Food Kitchen.

Crews found the businesses unoccupied at the time of the fire and encountered heavy smoke conditions. The fire was quickly extinguished and is under investigation.

Firefighters will be canvassing the neighborhood Monday to hand out fire safety information to nearby businesses and homes.