Fond du Lac carbon monoxide leak sends 8 workers to hospitals

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of eight Quality Packaging workers were taken to local hospitals after a possible carbon monoxide leak on Monday.

According to the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, crews responded at around 2:30 p.m., to Quality Packaging located on 851 Sullivan Raod after a report of a possible carbon monoxide leak with several warehouse workers feeling ill.

Upon arrival, fire crews say they began to treat several workers who complained of symptoms indicative of carbon monoxide poisoning.

After paramedics evaluated several workers with some refusing medical attention, officials report a total of eight workers were taken to Waupun and Fond du Lac hospitals.

Officials note Alliant Energy was also on scene and they, along with fire crews, detected elevated carbon monoxide levels in the warehouse where they then proceeded to evacuate and ventilate the building.

Fire officials say the apparent cause of the leak was narrowed down to a forklift used in the warehouse.

